Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.60-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. Nutrien also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS.

NYSE:NTR traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 430,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.85.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

