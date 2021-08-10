Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Shares Gap Up to $60.32

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.32, but opened at $63.00. Nutrien shares last traded at $63.72, with a volume of 168,765 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Nutrien by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nutrien by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 143,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

