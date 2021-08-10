Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$5.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.60-5.10 EPS.
Nutrien stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 511,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $65.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.
