NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 200.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 748.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 94,234 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NUDM opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

