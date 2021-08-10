NuCypher (NU) Trading Up 35.1% This Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $194.30 million and approximately $151.65 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,250,161,468 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

