Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $114.38

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.38 and last traded at $114.29, with a volume of 127709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.18.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

