Nuco.cloud 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.10 Million (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $968,907.18 and approximately $1.10 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00147344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,153.92 or 1.00194095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00814724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars.

