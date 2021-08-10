NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
DNOW opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
