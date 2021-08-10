NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.