Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Shares Up 2.4%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 82,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 404,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides primary healthcare services. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

