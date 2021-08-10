Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Up 9.8%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $240.44 and last traded at $234.00. Approximately 61,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,333,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.13.

Several analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.56.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $16,525,373. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

