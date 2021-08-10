Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55 to $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million to $170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.21 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. 561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.41.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

