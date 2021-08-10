NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NorthWestern by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,165. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. NorthWestern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $398,615. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.