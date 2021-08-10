Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $74.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

