Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn Sells 892 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,560,000 after buying an additional 405,582 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

