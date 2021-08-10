Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.39. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 28.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $75,061 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

