Nord/LB Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €105.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAH3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €104.56 ($123.01).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €89.96 ($105.84) on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a one year high of €102.00 ($120.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €93.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

