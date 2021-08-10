Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Insider Sells $372,800.00 in Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $79.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Nkarta by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

