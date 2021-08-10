Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $287,640.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,867.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,905,700 shares of company stock valued at $29,603,979. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

