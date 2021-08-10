NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $3,292,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.56. 237,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

