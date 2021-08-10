Niftyx Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $352,676.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $352,676.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00054315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.93 or 0.00849636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107584 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

