NFTX (NFTX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. NFTX has a market cap of $100.02 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTX has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $212.66 or 0.00467713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

