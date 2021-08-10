NFTb Tops One Day Volume of $253,791.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $253,791.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00138006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.11 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,938.33 or 0.99977013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.95 or 0.00768131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,299,848 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

