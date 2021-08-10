NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of NextGen Healthcare worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

