NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.79 Per Share

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON NESF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.40 ($1.34). 657,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,206. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £602.24 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

