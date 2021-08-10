NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 22% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $764,609.16 and $318.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00355565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

