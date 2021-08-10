NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,528 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,415. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

