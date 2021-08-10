NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

NOW opened at $587.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 699.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $418.53 and a one year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

