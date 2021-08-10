NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 160.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $332.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

