NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $2.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 31.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,089,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9,401.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 669.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,068,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 929,935 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

