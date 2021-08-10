NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.46% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROUS. Resource Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the period.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

