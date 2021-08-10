NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after acquiring an additional 261,607 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.49. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $57.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.