Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $8.01 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 139.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

