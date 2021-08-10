Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 75.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.78. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,423. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.45. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

