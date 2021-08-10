Newfound Research LLC Sells 72 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $19,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDA stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.28. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,454. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $132.39 and a 12 month high of $178.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 83.14%.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.