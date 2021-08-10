Newfound Research LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,292 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.02. The stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,055. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

