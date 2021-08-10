Newfound Research LLC Invests $45,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TECH stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $475.08. The company had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.89. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $504.33. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.09.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

