Newfound Research LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 511.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.95. 22,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $407.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

