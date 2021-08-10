Newfound Research LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.12. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,297. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $546.05. The company has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.