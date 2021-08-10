Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Newcore Gold alerts:

NCAUF opened at $0.43 on Friday. Newcore Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51.

Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Newcore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.