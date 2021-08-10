Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Up 1%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 14,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 26,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65.

About Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST)

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

