New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $95.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

