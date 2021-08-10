New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

