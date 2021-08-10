New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $844,000 Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.24.

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

