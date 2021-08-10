New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

