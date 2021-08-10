New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 300 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Shares of UHS opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

