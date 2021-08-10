New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 700 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $185.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. Equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

