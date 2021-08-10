Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.69) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $118.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.55. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

