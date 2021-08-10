NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, analysts expect NeuroPace to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NPCE opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
