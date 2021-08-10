NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $23.85

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.85, but opened at $22.68. NeuroPace shares last traded at $22.64, with a volume of 175 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,582,000.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.