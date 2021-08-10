Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0132 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 10th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $362.62 million and $22.75 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,364.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.48 or 0.06894152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.02 or 0.01291818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00359751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00128494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00583363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00344503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00289029 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,208,802,933 coins and its circulating supply is 27,383,756,257 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

